Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.02% of Prospect Capital worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

