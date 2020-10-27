Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.02% of Prospect Capital worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 974.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 105,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.13.

PSEC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

