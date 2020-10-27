Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) versus Cable One (OTCMKTS:CABO) Financial Comparison

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cable One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Promotora de Informaciones and Cable One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Cable One 1 4 1 0 2.00

Cable One has a consensus price target of $1,800.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Cable One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Cable One 18.78% 24.87% 7.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Cable One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.48 -$204.17 million N/A N/A Cable One $1.17 billion 9.19 $178.58 million $33.44 53.32

Cable One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Cable One beats Promotora de Informaciones on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of February 27, 2020, it served approximately 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

