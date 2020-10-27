Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.21. Progyny has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,513,682 shares of company stock worth $71,089,486. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 45.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

