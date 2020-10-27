Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

PFG stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

