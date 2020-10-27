Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.
PFG stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.