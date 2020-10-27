Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.15 million.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.71. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$19.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$966,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$457,434.85.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

