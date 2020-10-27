Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

PINC opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.