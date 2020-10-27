Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $1.60

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.12.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

