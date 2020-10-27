Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.76. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $44,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,232.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $39,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,640.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 115.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.