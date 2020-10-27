Popular (BPOP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

