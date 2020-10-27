PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $168,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

