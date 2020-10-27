Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.48 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.48.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.38) by $5.99. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.
Read More: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.