Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,270.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $352,323.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,028 shares of company stock worth $6,577,589. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.