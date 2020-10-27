Plantronics (PLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plantronics stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $42.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

