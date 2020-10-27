Piper Sandler Weighs in on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

TBK opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

