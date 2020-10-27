Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Nasdaq stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

