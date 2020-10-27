Piper Sandler Weighs in on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

GSBC opened at $41.74 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 25.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

