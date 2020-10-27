Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

FBIZ opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 127,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other First Business Financial Services news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David R. Seiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

