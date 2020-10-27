Piper Sandler Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

