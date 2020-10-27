Piper Sandler Comments on Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

