Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.76%.

FCCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 131,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

