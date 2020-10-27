Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.