Pinkcoin Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $175.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00528542 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004105 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.01530475 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 447,453,058 coins and its circulating supply is 422,192,622 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

