Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages have commented on PDM. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.