Pi Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.30 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter.

WDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.95.

TSE WDO opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

