PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.60-1.63 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $18.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

