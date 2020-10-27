PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (PFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.40 million.

PFB opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. PFB Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

