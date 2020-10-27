PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

