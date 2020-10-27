PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

