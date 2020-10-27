Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

