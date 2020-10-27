Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PEN opened at $236.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 816.27 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $241.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.45.

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

