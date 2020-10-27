Pentair plc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Pentair by 39.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

