Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.08 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

NYSE PAG opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

