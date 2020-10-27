Penn National Gaming (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

