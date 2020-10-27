Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

PENN stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.