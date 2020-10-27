Penbrook Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

