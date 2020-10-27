Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock worth $3,821,879. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

