Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.94.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $378.42 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $397.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 125.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,138,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

