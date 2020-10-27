Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PATK opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $882,180 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

