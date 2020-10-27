Parsley Energy (PE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. On average, analysts expect Parsley Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

