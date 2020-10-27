Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

NYSE PKG opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.