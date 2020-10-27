Owens Corning (OC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OC opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

