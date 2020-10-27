Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Ovintiv stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

