O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUSA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

