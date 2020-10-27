Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

