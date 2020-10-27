Optas LLC Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Optas LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $224,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

