Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 2,005 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 963.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

