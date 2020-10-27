Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Optas LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.