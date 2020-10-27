Optas LLC Invests $450,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

