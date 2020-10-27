Optas LLC Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2,869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.